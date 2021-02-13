हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana shoots ANEK in North East, thanks fans for love!

Every single day about 40-50 people from neighbouring villages are flocking to the sets to meet Ayushmann and wish him well for ANEK. The film is being directed by Anubhav Sinha and the actor is currently in Assam for the shoot. 

Ayushmann Khurrana shoots ANEK in North East, thanks fans for love!

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for his next, ANEK, directed by Anubhav Sinha in Assam, is overwhelmed with the love that he has been receiving in North East. 

Every single day about 40-50 people from neighbouring villages are flocking to the sets to meet Ayushmann and wish him well for ANEK. The versatile actor, who is fondly called the poster boy of content cinema in India due to his clutter-breaking unique films and roles, is obviously soaking in the fandom that he has created through his sheer hard work.

Ayushmann said, “I’m truly overwhelmed with the love that I’m receiving from the people here in North East. I have met all those who have been kind enough to come to our sets to wish me luck for ANEK. It was humbling to know that they love my craft and my brand of cinema and I have had interactions with them during shot breaks and post wrap whenever possible. The warmth that I have received from the people here will always stay with me, motivating me to do better and to entertain my country better.”

 

