Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap pen emotional note on son Virajveer’s birthday!

As Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's son Virajveer turned 10-years-old on Sunday, the doting parents penned love-filled birthday wishes on social media.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: As Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's son Virajveer turned 10-years-old on Sunday, the doting parents penned love-filled birthday wishes on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira posted a bunch of pictures of their "nikka musician", including a video of him playing a guitar.

 

In the caption, she wrote, "My nikka musician. So much for you to learn and so much to learn from you! Happy birthday my love."

Fans, friends and family members flooded the comments section with love-filled wishes.

Aparshakti Khurrana dropped a string of heart emoticons.

"Happy birthday Virajveer...have a great year and may u dance to ur own tunes and have the world dance with u," director Abhishek Kapoor wrote.

Ayushmann also took to his Instagram handle to wish his little "guitar strummer".

 

He shared pictures and videos of his beloved boy, and wrote, "Happy birthday my football lover, goofball, nature lover, Lennon lover, guitar strummer."

Ayushmann and Tahira, who tied the knot in November 2008, are also parents to seven-year-old Varushka. 

