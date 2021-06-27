Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap turn paps on Aparshakti and Aakriti Ahuja’s baby shower - In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are expecting their first baby. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife and author Tahira Kashyap shared the pictures from their baby shower ceremony, which was attended by only close friends and family.

Sharing the pictures in the Instagram story, Ayushmann wrote, “@tahirakashyap is also taking a pic.”

In the picture, Aparshakti and his wife can be seen cutting the cake while the celebrity couple turned professional photographers for the beautiful couple.

Tahira also shared her photo in her Instagram story and wrote, "These two (sic)," followed by an awestruck emoji.

Recently, the Luka Chuppi actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself along with his wife to announce that they are expecting their first child together.

Expressing his happiness over Instagram, he wrote, “लॉकडाउन में काम तो एक्सपैंड हो नहीं पाया तो हमें लगा फ़ैमिली ही एक्सपैंड कर लेते हैं #PreggerAlert

@taniaabroll @taniagrewalphotography..”

The duo got married in 2014.

On the workfront, Aparshakti was last seen in Remo D'Souza's dance drama Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. He will be next seen in Satram Ramani’s Helmet, and in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming web show, Stardust and it marks the actor’s debut in the OTT world.