हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aparshakti Khurana

Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap turn paps on Aparshakti and Aakriti Ahuja’s baby shower - In Pics

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are expecting their first baby. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife and author Tahira Kashyap shared the pictures from their baby shower ceremony, which was attended by only close friends and family. 

Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap turn paps on Aparshakti and Aakriti Ahuja’s baby shower - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are expecting their first baby. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife and author Tahira Kashyap shared the pictures from their baby shower ceremony, which was attended by only close friends and family. 

Sharing the pictures in the Instagram story, Ayushmann wrote, “@tahirakashyap is also taking a pic.”

ayush

In the picture, Aparshakti and his wife can be seen cutting the cake while the celebrity couple turned professional photographers for the beautiful couple.

Tahira also shared her photo in her Instagram story and wrote, "These two (sic)," followed by an awestruck emoji.

ayush

Recently, the Luka Chuppi actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself along with his wife to announce that they are expecting their first child together. 

Expressing his happiness over Instagram, he wrote, “लॉकडाउन में काम तो एक्सपैंड हो नहीं पाया तो हमें लगा फ़ैमिली ही एक्सपैंड कर लेते हैं #PreggerAlert
@taniaabroll @taniagrewalphotography..”

 

The duo got married in 2014. 

On the workfront, Aparshakti was last seen in Remo D'Souza's dance drama Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. He will be next seen in Satram Ramani’s Helmet, and in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming web show, Stardust and it marks the actor’s debut in the OTT world. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aparshakti Khuranawife Aakriti Ahujababy shower picsAyushmann KhurranaTahira Kashyapphotographers
Next
Story

When ‘naughty kid’ Ranbir Kapoor pressed alarm bell and called fire brigade in NYC, recalls mommy Neetu Kapoor!

Must Watch

PT5M37S

8 suspected Bangladeshi women arrested in Bengaluru