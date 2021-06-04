Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' co-star Ryinku Singh Nikumbh succumbs to COVID-19 complications

New Delhi: In an tragic turn of events, Ayushmann Khurrana's co-star in the film 'Dream Girl' Ryinku Singh Nikumbh died of COVID-related complications after being admitted in the ICU on May 25 post testing positive for COVID-19.

According to her cousin sister's statement to Bollywood Life, she seemed to be recovering well in the ICU however, she unexpectedly passed away as she was losing hope and suffering from asthma as well.

Ryinku sister Chanda said, "On May 25, she had tested positive and was under home isolation. Since her fever was not coming down, we decided to shift her to a hospital after a few days. In the hospital, the doctors didn’t feel that she required an ICU bed and she was in a normal COVID ward initially. The next day, she was shifted to the ICU. She was recovering well in the ICU as well until the day of her demise. In the end, she was losing hope and felt that she couldn’t survive. She was an Asthma patient as well."

Remembering her, Chanda also said, "She was full of energy and a bundle of happiness. Even in the hospital while she was struggling, she was helping other patients. That’s a huge thing."

Ryinku had also featured in the 2021 comedy film 'Hello Charlie'. She is well-known for her role in the Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' which released in 2019.