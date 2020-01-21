Ayushmann Khurrana's post on wife Tahira Kashyap's birthday is love, actually

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana dug out an old picture to wish his wife Tahira Kashyap on her birthday and wrote a heartfelt note for her. Reminiscing the old days spent with her, Ayushmann explained the meaning of Tahira in his post and said she has changed his life completely.

The post has a picture of Tahira dressed in a white outfit and smiling near a beach.

"Tahira means pure and virtuous. That's what you are. This was your first year in Mumbai and in my life in this city. Santosh, humara pehla house help chutti pe gaya hua tha and we had spent the entire day cleaning the house. Tum aayi aur duniya badal gayi meri. You changed my perspective towards life and love. Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. Happy bday, love," Ayushmann wrote.

Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for over a decade now. They are parents to children Virajveer and Varushka.

On her birthday eve, the couple hosted celebs like Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Nusrat Bharucha, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa at their home for a party.

Take a look at some pictures from last night here:

Happy birthday, Tahira Kashyap!