Ayushmann to play policeman in Anubhav Sinha's 'Article 15'

Mumbai: Versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has embraced a gamut of on-screen characters -- from a sperm donor to a blind man -- will next be seen essaying the role of a police officer in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's "Article 15".

Sinha unveiled the film's first look on Wednesday.

Ayushmann said in a statement: "I'm always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way.

"Anubhav Sinha is one such director who understands the complexities of our country. I loved 'Mulk'. It is the most balanced film based on communalism and extremism. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him on 'Article 15'."

Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

In the film, while Khurrana will essay the principal protagonist, the supporting cast comprises Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayub.

Sinha, who last helmed "Mulk", said his new movie is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party.

"A very challenging film that needed an extraordinary actor like Ayushmann. Delighted to have him on board with an explosive bundle of such talented and acclaimed actors," the director said.

The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, went on the floors on March 1 in Lucknow.