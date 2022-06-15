New Delhi: Popular Punjabi and Bollywood singer B Praak and his wife's newborn baby died at the time of birth. The heartbreaking news was shared by the singer in a note to all posted on social media. The family is currently dealing with the tragic incident and requested privacy.

B PRAAK, WIFE MEERA'S LOSE NEWBORN BABY

Teri Mitti singer, B Praak took to Instagram and posted the emotional note, sharing the unfortunate news. "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time. Yours Meera & Bpraak."

He thanked the doctors and hospital staff for their support in his note.

CELEBS EXTEND CONDOLENCES

After B Praak shared the news, many celebrities including filmmaker Karan Johar, Aly Goni, Gauahar Khan, Rajiv Adatia, Ammy Virk, Neeti Mohan among several others mourned their loss and extended support in this hour of grief.

The 36-year-old singer B Praak, born as Pratik Bachan in Chandigarh got married to Meera in 2019. Their wedding ceremony was attended by many big names from the industry. The couple welcomed their first child in 2020.