B-Town celebs backs Jaya Bachchan after her Parliament speech alleging Bollywood being defamed

Mumbai: While a section of netizens are trolling veteran actress Jaya Bachchan for her Rajya Sabha speech alleging that a continuous attempt to defame the film industry is being made, she has found support among several Bollywood celebrities.

Jaya Bachchan's Parliament speech is an indirect jibe at actress Kangana Ranaut and actor-politician Raji Kishan who claimed that drug addiction exists in the film industry.

Sharing a video clip of her speech on Twitter, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu tweeted from her verified account: "For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It's time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up #Respect."

"Respect. She has always stood up to be counted when it mattered. #JayaBachchan," tweeted actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar from his verified account.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted in Hindi from his verified account which translates to: "I send my best regards to Jaya Ji. Those who don't know, please see this is how the spinal cord looks."

"I stand with JayaBachchan as Kangana Ranaut put it Bollywood is a Gutter so JayaJi said that Jis thali mein khate hai ussi mein ched nahi karte And those who hv made a name here don't spoil the name of Bollywood, as for drugs they made fleeting comments if they knw names name them," tweeted actress-politician Nagma from her verified account.

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi shared from his verified Twitter account: "#JayaBachchan is right. A false narrative tht a certain malaise infects the entire #FilmIndustry is being created by few to look gud in these times. A percentage of people in any field including politics &journalism indulge in thngs illegal or immoral. Call thm out specifically and not ALL!"

Actress Sonam Kapoor took to her verified Twitter account to express: "I want to be her when I grow up."

"Well said Jaya ji," tweeted fashion photographer and film producer Atul Kasbekar from his verified account.

"Jaya ji aap puri industry ki aawaz hain .. aapko pranam (Jaya Ji, you are the voice of the film industry, my respect to you)," tweeted director Anil Sharma from his verified account.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has responded to Jaya Bachchan with a tweet asking whether the veteran actress would have maintained her stand if her son Abhishek and daughter Shweta would have been targeted.