close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonakshi Sinha

B-Town celebs wish 'gorgeous' Sonakshi Sinha on birthday

As Sonakshi Sinha turned 32 on Sunday, a string of Bollywood personalities, like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Diana Penty and Preity Zinta, wished the actress and described her as gorgeous, simple and a positive person.

B-Town celebs wish &#039;gorgeous&#039; Sonakshi Sinha on birthday

Mumbai: As Sonakshi Sinha turned 32 on Sunday, a string of Bollywood personalities, like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Diana Penty and Preity Zinta, wished the actress and described her as gorgeous, simple and a positive person.

Sonakshi, daughter of actors and Poonam Sinha, has taken some time off to celebrate her birthday with close friends.

She made her acting debut in the action-drama "Dabangg" in 2010. After which, she was seen in films like "Rowdy Rathore", "Son of Sardaar", "Dabangg 2", "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty", "Lootera", "Tevar", "Akira", "Noor" and "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi". 

Sonakshi made her singing debut with the single "Aaj mood isqholic hai". She has sung in films like "Tevar" and "Noor".

Currently, she has "Mission Mangal", "Dabangg 3" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India" in her kitty. 

Here's what some of the celebrities have tweeted:

Madhuri Dixit Nene: Sending you all the happiness, love and luck you deserve. Happy birthday gorgeous Sonakshi Sinha.

Preity Zinta: Happy birthday Sonakshi. Love you for always being a happy camper, for being one of the most positive and simple girl I know and most of all being my partner in crime for our swim trips, farm trips and... (you get it). Loads of love from me and Gene.

Guru Randhawa: Wishing Sonakshi a very happy birthday. See you soon. 

Mika Singh: Happy birthday to dear Sonakshi.

Diana Penty: Happy Birthday to my always happy partner-in-crime! Wishing you loads of happy-ness and sunshine Lotsa loveee and a big big hug Sonakshi.

Rajpal Yadav: Happy birthday Sonakshi Sinha. May this day bring you happiness and good luck!

Tags:
Sonakshi SinhaShatrughan SinhaPoonam SinhaMadhuri Dixit NeneDiana Penty
Next
Story

Famous folk dancer Queen Harish, three other artists dead in SUV-truck collision near Jodhpur

Must Watch

PT12M59S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, June 2nd, 2019