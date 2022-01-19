हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

B-Town King Shah Rukh Khan breaks social media hiatus, shares first post since son Aryan Khan's arrest

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been maintaining a distance from social media ever since their son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in a drugs seizure case.

B-Town King Shah Rukh Khan breaks social media hiatus, shares first post since son Aryan Khan&#039;s arrest
Video grab

NEW DELHI: Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, who had been keeping himself away from social media, in the wake of drugs case involving his son Aryan Khan, has finally broken his social media hiatus. The superstar dropped a new TVC in collaboration with a television brand on Instagram. This is the first post of Shah Rukh Khan post the arrest of Aryan Khan by the NCB in the drugs on cruise case. 

The TV advertisement shared by Shah Rukh also features his wife Gauri Khan in a brief appearance. 

Sharing the video, SRK wrote, "Very few times you associate with a product that has such a harmony of art and technology… Witness the epitome of excellence and elegance with the world’s first rollable #TV… The fabulous design powered by ultimate precision makes everyone go wow. Unveil the power of extreme realism with true entertainment and luxury." (sic)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been maintaining a distance from social media. While Shah Rukh once visited his son Aryan at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, Gauri Khan has completely avoided any kind of public outing. In fact, days after Aryan was released from the jail, Shah Rukh and Gauri celebrated the 'Raees' star birthday in a quite manner and refrained from sharing any post on social media. 

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to resume the shooting of Yash Raj Films' 'Pathan'. The film shooting had suffered a lot owing to Aryan Khan's arrest in October last year. 'Pathan' also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will have Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. The film is scheduled for release on August 15, 2022.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan filmsPathanAryan KhanAryan Khan drugs caseAryan Khan bailGauri Khan
Next
Story

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' dialogue turns into a meme for COVID-19 awareness by MIB!

Must Watch

PT14M58S

News 100: Akhilesh Yadav's big announcement, will start Samajwadi Pension Yojana again