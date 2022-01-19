B-Town King Shah Rukh Khan breaks social media hiatus, shares first post since son Aryan Khan's arrest

NEW DELHI: Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, who had been keeping himself away from social media, in the wake of drugs case involving his son Aryan Khan, has finally broken his social media hiatus. The superstar dropped a new TVC in collaboration with a television brand on Instagram. This is the first post of Shah Rukh Khan post the arrest of Aryan Khan by the NCB in the drugs on cruise case.

The TV advertisement shared by Shah Rukh also features his wife Gauri Khan in a brief appearance.

Sharing the video, SRK wrote, "Very few times you associate with a product that has such a harmony of art and technology… Witness the epitome of excellence and elegance with the world’s first rollable #TV… The fabulous design powered by ultimate precision makes everyone go wow. Unveil the power of extreme realism with true entertainment and luxury." (sic)

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been maintaining a distance from social media. While Shah Rukh once visited his son Aryan at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, Gauri Khan has completely avoided any kind of public outing. In fact, days after Aryan was released from the jail, Shah Rukh and Gauri celebrated the 'Raees' star birthday in a quite manner and refrained from sharing any post on social media.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to resume the shooting of Yash Raj Films' 'Pathan'. The film shooting had suffered a lot owing to Aryan Khan's arrest in October last year. 'Pathan' also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will have Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. The film is scheduled for release on August 15, 2022.