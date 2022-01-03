B-Town loverbirds Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's photo from Africa safari goes viral

NEW DELHI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently papped at Mumbai airport as they jetted off for a vacation to celebrate New Year 2022. The couple had reportedly flown to an undisclosed destination to ring in 2022 together and spend some quality time together.

Alia, who is known for her social media game, had shared a glimpse of their New Year celebrations. In one of the pictures, her boyfriend Ranbir was seen drinking from a chalice. She also shared images of giraffes and lions in the wild, followed by a picture of the landscape bathed in the glow of the setting sun.

As per Pinkvilla, the couple had flown to Kenya and enjoyed the country's wildlife.

While their fans are still not over with their adorable cute pictures from their vacation, we came across an unseen pic from Alia and Ranbir’s vacation and it is going viral on social media.



In the pic, Alia and Ranbir were seen posing with a foreign author in this new pic from their vacation. The pic was shared by Tanzania-born Danish author and designer Lisa Christoffersen who is also apparently enjoying a wildlife safari in Kenya recently.

In the photo, that has gone viral on the internet, Lisa was seen posing with the B-town lovebirds and also gave them a book.

While Ranbir was dressed in a brown sweatshirt and it seemed like he had his hair tied back, Alia wore a military fatigue printed top in the photo. She captioned the photo, "A chance rendezvous while on safari. Had a wonderful time chatting with the super nice #Bollywood stars from India @aliaabhatt and #ranbirkapoor."

After ringing in the New Year together, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned to Mumbai and were snapped at the airport on Monday morning. The duo is said to be dating each other for almost four years now. The two fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' and have since been inseparable

Speaking about the film 'Brahmastra', the project will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. Touted to be a fantasy drama, the movie will be hitting the theatres on September 9, 2022.

