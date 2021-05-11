हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urmila Matondkar

B-Town shocked at dead bodies floating in Ganga, celebs express concern

Bollywood celebrities including Shekhar Suman, Urmila Matondkar, and Divyenndu Sharma took to Twitter to express their horror at the news of dead bodies being dumped in the Ganga.

B-Town shocked at dead bodies floating in Ganga, celebs express concern
File photo

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock at dead bodies found floating in the Ganga river in Bihar, amidst the second wave of COVID-19.

"150 half-burnt bodies of suspected Corona victims found floating in Ganga river in Bihar. If this is not Apoclaypse 'Pralay' then what is it? We don't deserve this. We don't. Frightening, horrifying to say the least. God plz save us from this cataclysm," wrote actor Shekhar Suman on Tuesday.

Actress-politician Urmila Matondkar tweeted: "Over 100 dead bodies of suspected Covid fatalities dumped in Ganga. Tragic.. brutal.. inhuman beyond belief. Om Shanti
#IndiaCovidCrisis."

"Dead bodies found floating in Ganga!!! Yeh kahan se kahan aa gaye hum.. Now, Uttarakhand is going through crisis, like most of our states!! We are in a State of EMERGENCY," actor Divyenndu Sharma wrote.

Amid the Covid surge that is wreaking havoc across India, the administration in Bihar's Buxar district on Monday found at least 45 dead bodies, most in a decomposed stage, in the Ganga, and claimed they had been thrown into the river in upstream Uttar Pradesh

Tags:
Urmila MatondkarShekhar SumanDivyenndu SharmaGanga dead bodiesBuxar dead bodiesBollywoodCOVID-19Coronavirus
