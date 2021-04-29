Babil pens heartfelt note on father Irrfan Khan’s first death anniversary, says ‘I love you so much’

New Delhi: Today is the first death anniversary of the brilliant actor Irrfan Khan who succumbed to death from a colon infection after battling the rare Neuroendocrine cancer disease for two years.

The actor, who is sorely missed, is often kept alive in our memories by beautiful anecdotes shared on social media posts shared by his son Babil Khan.

On Thursday (April 29), which marks the first death anniversary of the late actor, Babil took to his Instagram account to share a long post remembering his father.

Recounting Irrfan’s coping up mechanism from the severe chemotherapy treatment, Babil shared, “Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to.”

Talking about the love that he has for his father that is ‘ more than all that shah-Jahan/mumtaz stuff’, Babil wrote, “I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries).”

Earlier, in an interview Babil revealed that Irrfan knew that he was going to die and told this to him two days before passing away.

Babil is going to follow in the footsteps of his late father and become an actor. He has already bagged a Netflix film ‘Qala’ co-starring Triptii Dimri and produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slatz.