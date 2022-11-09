Back to her regime; Sandeepa Dhar hits the gym post vacation for deadly workout- WATCH

New Delhi: Actor Sandeepa Dhar, who had been enjoying delicious meals across her vacation in Europe, is now back to her grind, hitting the gym to burn all the calories.

The actress shared a video of herself enjoying delicious delicacies, giving a complete picture of expectations vs. reality and offering the after-effects to everyone who was probably having FOMO from Sandeepa's mesmerizing trip. The actress while sharing the story wrote, “Swipe to the next story to see the reality of all this food that has been consumed.”

Here is the post shared by the actress:

Immediately in the next story, Sandeepa shared a video of her Pilates routine as she hits the gym post her vacation. Here is the post:

Coming back to the reality and hitting the gym for a workout to burn all those calories from the trip, Sandeepa Dhar shared a video on her social media account and wrote, “Such is Life! Back to the grind.” Here is the post:

On the work front, Sandeepa was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Dr. Arora, where she portrayed the character of Mithu and received great reviews for her performance in the series. Always experimenting with the characters that she wishes to play, Sandeepa Dhar has always brought versatility to the screen with her power-packed performances. The actress has proven it time and again and has impressed the audience with three different releases this year: Mai, Tera Chhalava, and Dr. Arora.