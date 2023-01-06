Badshah and Guru Randhawa are coming to your city! Deets inside

New Delhi: Get ready to pull up your party socks as the two extravagant music tours with the leading heartthrobs - Badshah and Guru Randhawa.



Badshah with his tour “The Paagal” in 8 cities and Guru Randhawa, with his “Man of the Moon” tour are coming live in 10 different cities.



Started with Mumbai on December 24th, Badshah will perform in Ahmedabad on 21st January 2023, Hyderabad on January 28th, Kolkata on February 5th, Delhi/Gurugram on February 18th, Pune on March 4th, and Bengaluru on March 18th. The tour will end in Guwahati (the date will be announced later).

Guru Randhawa will start his tour in Goa on December 29th and further travel to Mumbai on January 25th, Hyderabad on February 3rd, Bengaluru on February 5th, Pune on February 10th, Indore on February 12th, Jaipur on February 24th, Kolkata on March 5th, and Guwahati on March 11th. The tour will come to an end in Delhi/Gurugram on March 18th.

Commenting on this collaboration with the tours of two leading Punjabi singers, Mr. Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan said, “We are thrilled to be associating with Bollyboom to present Badshah’s ‘The Pagal Tour’ and Guru’s “Man of the Moon” tour. Their peppiness and vibrancy aptly resonate with the ethos of our partnering brands, Magic Moments and 8 PM Premium Black. With this association, we mark the onset of a musical extravaganza and a long-lasting partnership with Percept and Bollyboom.” Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan Ltd.



He further added, “Partnering with events is a prominent way to create visibility for us. After working on numerous music tours with different artists, we have understood that musical events always play in our favour as our target group is right there. It gives an opportunity to promote our brands among the youngsters while they enjoy the beats of the music by their favourite artists. For instance, we have a great history of hosting Sunburn events across the country, where we got fantastic customer responses. With Badshah’s first show being a hit, we hope to witness such a response in all the upcoming shows planned across eight cities.”