Jacqueline Fernandez

Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Paani Paani' song crosses 100mn views on YouTube

The music video of rapper Badshah and singer Aastha Gill's latest track "Paani Paani'', featuring Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, has crossed a 100-million views on YouTube.

Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Paani Paani' song crosses 100mn views on YouTube
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The music video of rapper Badshah and singer Aastha Gill's latest track "Paani Paani'', featuring Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, has crossed a 100-million views on YouTube.

The song dropped 12 days back on June 8, and currently has 10,41,82,793 views and has 1.7 million likes on the video streaming website.

The video was shot across picturesque locales in Jaisalmer and has been in the trending list on YouTube ever since release.

The peppy track has been written and composed by Badshah and recorded in the voices of the rapper and Aastha Gill.

The music video marks Badshah's second collaboration with Jacqueline again "Genda Phool".

"The process of making Paani Paani and shooting it was a beautiful journey. When Aastha (Gill) and I recorded the song, we knew that we had something unique in our hands, and I only wanted Jacqueline to be a part of it," Badshah had earlier said, on casting the Bollywood actress in the video.

 

