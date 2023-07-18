trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636935
Badshah Trips And Falls Down During Concert? Know The Truth Behind This Viral Video - Watch

Badshah News: The rapper made his acting debut in 2019 with Khandaani Shafakhana and did a cameo in Ek Villain Returns.

Last Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

Badshah Trips And Falls Down During Concert? Know The Truth Behind This Viral Video - Watch Pic Courtesy: Twitter picture

New Delhi: Popular rapper Badshah has many fans across the globe. Recently, a video went viral online where the performer, which netizens assumed was 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui' singer tripped badly and fell down during the concert. However, after it was widely circulated on social media platforms, the singer-rapper himself issued a clarification. 

Sharing FHM Pakistans Twitter, Badshah wrote: Thats not me, but whoever that is i hope he is safe. Netizens also reacted to the video, where one person said: It is Elly Mangat.. While another one wrote: Yhi chiz main sabko smjha rha hu. Koi maan hi nhi rha tha.


Some reactions were funny while others took a dig at him as well. Badshah also reacted to the reports of him falling off stage on his Instagram stories. He posted a video of himself in his car, saying, "Bhai main bilkul theek hun. Main kisi stage se nahi gira. I am safe, I am sound. Mere haath paed sab sahi hai. In fact jo insaan stage se gira hai hope woh theek ho. I am fine. Main bilkul theek hun."

Meanwhile, in a podcast with Raj Shamani, Badshah talked about 'Mafia Mundeer' formation and his fallout with his former collaborator, rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh. The group was formed by Honey Singh with Badshah, Raftaar, Ikka, and Lil Golu also joining in over a period of time. But later, it was discontinued as members eventually quit the group.

