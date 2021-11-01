हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Twinkle Khanna

Bail takes longer than graduating high school: Twinkle Khanna hints at Aryan Khan drugs case

Twinkle Khanna, in her column, alluded to the Aryan Khan drugs case along with addressing the boycott of Indian ads that have been occurring lately.

Bail takes longer than graduating high school: Twinkle Khanna hints at Aryan Khan drugs case
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In her latest column, actress Twinkle Khanna wrote about the trend of boycotting amid the backlash faced by Sabyasachi for their controversial mangalsutra ad. However, in the article, she also expressed a take on the Aryan Khan drugs case which had grabbed headlines for the past month. 

She wrote about how she can't use the words 'blast, high, diet coke or Wankhede stadium' as she is afraid of authorities (referring to the Narcotics Control Bureau) seizing her phone and 'misinterpreting' her WhatsApp chats.

Here's an excerpt from her column published in Times of India, "Stop! Don’t even say it as a joke! In fact, just to be on the safe side, I am going to the extent of refraining from using words like blast, high, diet coke or, for that matter, even ‘Wankhede’ stadium because you never know what meaning they may derive when they seize my phone and go through my WhatsApp chats. And as you must have seen, applying for bail these days seems to take longer than graduating from high school."

 

Apart from Twinkle, many B-Town celebrities had voiced their opinion of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest by the NCB in a drugs case. The star kid had spent almost three weeks in jail until the Bombay High Court approved his bail plea.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drug case on October 3 after getting detained a day earlier in a cruise ship.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

 

The 23-year-old was granted bail on Friday (October 29) by the Bombay High Court. He walked out of the Arthur Road Jail a day later owing to documentation work being submitted to the court. Many fans rejoiced Aryan’s release outside SRK’s residence Mannat. 

On the work front, Twinkle was last seen on the big screen in 'Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega' in 2001. She appeared in a rain song in 2000-released 'Mela', also starring Aamir Khan and Faissal Khan. The film was a dud on the Box Office.

Twinkle, who has kept herself away from the acting world for a while, has produced films like 'Holiday', 'Dilwale', and 'Pad Man'. 

