Here is why Aryan Khan’s release from jail was delayed, explains Advocate Aslam Merchant

New Delhi: Ending days of trial and tribulations, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted bail on Thursday in the drugs case but the latter was released on Saturday from the Arthur Road jail.

Citing the reason behind the delay in release, Arbaaz Merchant’s father, senior advocate Aslam Merchant shared that it happened as the paperwork got delayed at sessions court and couldn’t be submitted within the time frame.

Sharing more details to ETimes, he shared in an interview, “Paperwork was delayed at sessions court and when the release memo was being typed, the electricity of the entire court was tripped for almost 25 to 35 vital minutes.”

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drug case on October 3 after getting detained a day earlier in a cruise ship. The 23 years old was granted bail on Friday (October 29) by the Bombay High Court. He walked out of the Arthur Road Jail a day later owing to documentation work being submitted to the court. Many fans rejoiced Aryan’s release outside SRK’s residence Mannat.

As per PTI, a special court on Saturday granted bail to alleged drug peddler Aachit Kumar and six others arrested in a drugs seizure case, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of the accused.

Special court judge V V Patil, hearing cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, granted bail to the seven accused.

With this, 12 of the 20 arrested accused have got bail in a high-profile case so far.