New Delhi: On the festive occasion of Ganeshotsav which is massively celebrated across India and more specifically in Maharashtra, the atmosphere is vibrant. Devotees including many Bollywood celebrities bring Bappa idols home and worship the Lord for days before bidding him a tearful goodbye with a promise to return next year. Actor Avinash Tiwary, who was recently seen in Bambai Meri Jaan and Kaala visited the very popular Lalbaugcha Raja pandal seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Avinash Tiwary, offered prayers to Lord Ganesha to mark the auspicious day. The actor shared a picture of his visit on his Instagram for his followers.

Netizens' praise demonstrates that Avinash Tiwary is a fan favourite, and they want to see more of the dynamic actor on screen.

Many celebs including Rajkummar Rao, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Ritwik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Sambhavana Seth, Rahul Vaidya and Neil Nitin Mukesh among many others welcomed Bappa home and also gave a glimpse of their beautiful idol.

Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 19, starting off the 10-day-long Bappa festivity.