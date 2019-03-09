Ban Ki-moon, Tony Blair among VIP guests at Akash-Shloka wedding

Mumbai: Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and a host of politicians and film fraternity members figure in the guest list of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding here on Saturday.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali will also attend the celebrations, where Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao were among the early guests.

Akash, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will marry his childhood friend Shloka, daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The venue is decked up with elaborate floral figurines of Lord Krishna, a horse, a peacock and elephants. The guests were welcomed by men holding traditional umbrellas.

Akash's sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, along with Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal and his wife Swati will be a part of the gala, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu and former Commerce Minister Anand Sharma will also be present.

As expected, corporate honchos and global leaders have been invited.

According to a source, among those in attendance include Samsung vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee, International Olympic Committee executive board member Christophe De Kepper, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia's Managing Director Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha.

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, former US Congressman Eric Cantor and his wife, Morgan Stanley banker Michael Grimes and his wife, Dow Chemical chairman Andrew Liveris and his wife Paula, and Purna Saggurti, Chairman of Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Bank of America Merrill Lynch will also attend.

After the wedding, a celebration night will be held on Sunday, followed by a reception on Monday.