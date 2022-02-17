हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri tribute: Ranveer Singh shares priceless moments with Disco King, see post

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram on Thursday to share a few memorable moments he shared with late singer Bappi Lahiri.

Bappi Lahiri tribute: Ranveer Singh shares priceless moments with Disco King, see post
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: As veteran singer Bappi Lahiri left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday night, actor Ranveer Singh, on Thursday, paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared a few memorable moments with Bappi Lahiri.

In one of the clips, Ranveer can be seen performing with Bappi Lahiri on the stage during the Filmfare awards.

 

Along with the pictures and videos, Ranveer wrote, "Thank you for the music. Thank you for the memories. There never has been & never will be anyone like you #BappiDa lives forever."

Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. On Thursday afternoon, he was cremated at Pawan Hans cremation ground in Mumbai.

