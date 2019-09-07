close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

'Beautiful and hot' Katrina a 'mazdoor' deep inside: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has called Katrina Kaif a "mazdoor" (labourer). He insists it is a "well-intentioned compliment" but she takes it as a kind of "insult". Social media is lapping it all up, if Twitter trends are to go by.

&#039;Beautiful and hot&#039; Katrina a &#039;mazdoor&#039; deep inside: Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan has called Katrina Kaif a "mazdoor" (labourer). He insists it is a "well-intentioned compliment" but she takes it as a kind of "insult". Social media is lapping it all up, if Twitter trends are to go by.

"This is something that I've always told Katrina, which she kind of takes as an insult, but which I mean as an incredibly well-intentioned compliment. I regard Katrina as a ‘mazdoor'. She is a labourer, a worker. She is one of the best labourers and workers that I've ever come across," Hrithik said in a recent interview to hindustantimes.com.

Elaborating on her working style, he shared: "I'm telling you, deep inside Katrina is a ‘mazdoor'; she just happens to be beautiful and hot and all of those things. Those are just the decorations, but deep inside, she is a worker. Having said that, she is so super-talented, it becomes very easy for her, it becomes very easy for me when I'm working with her."

Hrithik and Katrina have worked together in "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" (2011) and "Bang Bang" (2014). Katrina also performed the blockbuster dance number "Chikni Chameli" in the 2012 Hrithik-starrer "Agneepath".

Tags:
Hrithik RoshanKatrina KaifBang BangZindagi Na milegi Dobara
Next
Story

Camila avoids social media to 'protects her energy'

Must Watch

PT5M19S

Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission continues, 'cutting-edge science' expected from Orbiter