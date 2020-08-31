Beauty blogger Swasti Semwal turns up the oomph factor by recreating Jacqueline Fernandez’s look

Swasti Semwal, actor-turned-beauty blogger, is a social media icon. Her realistic beauty content, which involves make-up products, skincare products and a plethora of accessories, has enticed thousands of followers online. Her Instagram handle, imswastisemwal is proof that she is a professional when it comes to creating different makeup looks. However, what is the latest talk of the town is an amazing reprisal of Bollywood hottie Jacqueline Fernandez’s make up look. After working in the T.V. and Film industries, Swasti finally found her true calling as a beauty and fashion influencer on social media.

There is no doubt that Jacqueline is a role model for many in the country and a lot of young, beautiful girls look up to her make-up tips and fashionable looks. One of Jacqueline’s latest make up looks has also inspired Swasti to amp up her “Bollywood Recreation” trend and online viewers can’t stop gushing over the striking similarity in both the looks. Speaking about what made her copy the look, Swasti said, “I have never tried Bollywood Looks but I am a huge fan of Jacqueline’s Makeup and her style. This particular look inspired me to give Bollywood recreation a try. I love how elegant yet subtle her makeup is in this look and I did this very last moment within an hour.”

Though Swasti’s recreation of Jacqueline’s look was her first attempt at Bollywood activity, she is a pro when it comes to recreating looks of other beauty and fashion icons. Among some more iconic attempts of hers are where she has worked out the looks of Freida Kahlo and Marilyn Monroe. The striking similarities between the looks in each case point to Swasti’s expertise and perseverance in this direction.

Swasti’s Instagram account is proof that she is an expert in recreating popular make-up and outfit looks. Whether it is suggesting the right make up for the right skin tone, or picking up a suitable accessory for your party outfit, Swasti’s posts continue to inspire girls all over the world. As for her remuneration, she categorically states, “I love creating realistic beauty content and I’m enjoying the whole process from the beginning till the end. Makeup played a very important role in my previous career and I’m in awe how you can create different looks with just one person. For me, Makeup is all about enhancing the beauty you already have and not about hiding yourself under beneath.” It is clear that make-up is a “form of self-expression” for this gorgeous lass!

On her YouTube channel, Swasti Semwal, she posts videos on beauty, fashion, travel, lifestyle, music and much more. Her makeup looks for different occasions like Eid, Rakshabandhan and Ugadhi, etc, were received well on YouTube.

With her extraordinary talent, Swasti is making quite a name for herself in the online world!

