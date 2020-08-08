Believe you both are together: Ankita Lokhande shares pic of Sushant Singh Rajput's mother, his sister gets emotional

New Delhi: Television and film actress Ankita Lokhande has been standing tall with the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in these tough times. Both Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for about 6 years after featuring as leads in their popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'.

Ankita took to her social media handles recently and posted a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput's mother along with a caption: Believe you both are together #warriors4ssr

The post touched an emotional chord with the fans and soon her timeline was flooded with messages. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also wrote a comment reading: "Yes they are... Luv u baby... stay strong.... we have to fight till we find justice."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His death case has now been taken over by the CBI officially.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate grilled Rhea Chakraborty and her manager Shruti Modi over financial transactions and irregularities in statements. Her father Indrajeet and brother Showik Chakraborty will be questioned on Monday (August 10, 2020).