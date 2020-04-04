हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee thanks SRK for his 'humane benefaction'

SRK recently announced in a statement that, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he will contribute to the PM-Cares Fund.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee thanks SRK for his &#039;humane benefaction&#039;

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed gratitude to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his contribution towards the state at a time when the nation is battling the COVID 19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister tweeted on Saturday: "Thank you @iamsrk, your contribution will help assist a lot of distressed people during these challenging times. Such humane benefaction will keep inspiring millions in this country who look up to you as their role model with respect and reverence."

SRK recently announced in a statement that, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he will contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. The actor co-owns KKR with wife Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta, The superstar has also pledged Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers and workers in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

 

Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeShah Rukh KhanSRKKKRWest BengalCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Milind Soman's 80-yr-old mom works out with his wife Ankita

Must Watch

PT15M49S

Health Ministry: If didn't get mask in market, healthy people may cover face with a clean cloth