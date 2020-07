Bengali actress Koel Mallick and her entire family on Friday tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the actress said that all of them have self quarantined after the results came out positive.

Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive...self quarantined! — Koel Mallick (@YourKoel) July 10, 2020

Mallick tweeted, "Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive...self quarantined!" She is the daughter of actor Ranjit Mallick.