'Besharam Rang' singer Shilpa Rao hails Deepika Padukone for having confidence 'in her own skin'

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' is already making headlines after their first song 'Besharam Rang' came out. The song took over the internet but is also receiving some backlash from netizens. Deepika's bikini look and the exposure did not land well with a few and has now become one of the biggest controversies of the year. Meanwhile, the singer of the song, Shilpa Rao has claimed that the song is a total vibe and so is Deepika Padukone.

The singer told IANS that she had sung many songs for the actor but this one is totally different from the rest as she seems to be confident in her skin.

She shared, "Deepika is a whole vibe in Besharam Rang and the track is addictive because of her! I have sung many songs for Deepika: some have been of romance, some have been of falling in love, some have been of finding your true self, but this one is very different. This one is where she is confident in her own skin, she’s like taking on the world as brilliantly as she is and she (her character in the film) are embracing the good and the flaws that she has!"

"Deepika is saying that this is what I have to offer to the whole world and I think that is what I love about the song. Many women across the world need to feel really confident in their skin, no matter where we come from. We need to embrace our goodness with the flaws and really celebrate ourselves and that is what I love about Besharam Rang and really hope the audiences love it," she added.

The song features a sizzling Deepika with Shah Rukh Khan, who plays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in Pathaan. Both are looking their hottest and fittest best as Deepika flaunts her hot bod in bikinis and SRK - a perfectly chiselled eight-pack! 'Besharam Rang' was shot in Spain’s most gorgeous coastal towns Mallorca, Cadiz and Jerez.

SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Pathaan is India’s biggest-ever action spectacle for audiences. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.