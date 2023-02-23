'Best Feeling in the World...,' Says Ranbir Kapoor on Daughter Raha's Birth

New Delhi: There`s no greater feeling than embracing parenthood and Ranbir Kapoor is no exception. In a promotional event for his upcoming film `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar`, Ranbir poured his heart out about his daughter Raha. He was at a loss of words while explaining the emotion.

The video of the event was shared by one of Ranbir`s fan pages. The `Barfi` actor said, "Mujhe laga adhi life to ho gayi hai, toh abhi aur kya hoga, shadi bhi ho gayi hai, I love my wife and all of that. But I think the moment my child was born, Raha was born, it opened a different emotion... a different `chakra` in your body."

The actor continued, "You know, I have never felt like this ever in my life. And it is pure joy, you know I just want to be at home, I just want to be with her... mujhe kaam nahi karna, kuch nahi karna. But aisa kar nahi sakta...But my feeling is just... I can`t explain it! It`s the best feeling in the world!"

Alia and Ranbir became parents to Raha on November 6, 2022. Announcing the baby`s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

On Valentine`s day, Ranbir announced in a public forum, "Happy Valentine`s Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine`s Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you."

On the acting front, Ranbir will be sharing the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan`s `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar`.