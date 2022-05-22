Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan`s daughter Suhana Khan has turned a year older on Sunday and her BFF and actor Ananya Panday shared an unseen picture of the birthday girl to make the special occasion more memorable.The `Gehraiyaan` actor took to her Instagram Story and posted a throwback photograph from childhood with Suhana.

The BFFs look adorable in the snap. She even shared a gorgeous picture with Suhana. Calling her `Bestest Girl`, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my bestest girl with the best heart. I love u so so much Sue pixie."

Ananya and Suhana share a very close bond and are often seen spending time with each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Ananya and Suhana have an interesting movie lineup. Suhana will be seen in Netflix`s film `The Archies` directed by Zoya Akhtar. Set in the 1960s, the film adaptation of the popular `Archie` comics.

Whereas, Ananya has Puri Jagannadh`s pan-India film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti`s `Kho Gaye Hum Kahan`, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.