Beyond pathetic: Bipasha Basu SLAMS Tejasswi Prakash for calling Shamita Shetty 'aunty' on Bigg Boss 15

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has slammed Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash for age-shaming Shamita Shetty during the BB Hotel task in the recent episode. The actress tweeted in defence of Shamita and criticised Tejasswi for her comment on Shamita's age.

For the unversed, Tejasswi had called Shamita an 'aunty' during the BB Hotel task as she didn't like the fact that Shamita was giving a massage to Karan Kundrra while sitting on top of him. Bipasha Basu advised Tejasswi to 'attack her own man' if she is insecure.

On Twitter, Bipasha wrote, "Age shaming disgustingly, then saying sorry..beyond pathetic! If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it’s truly sad.If you are insecure attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful."

Take a look at her tweet:

Age shaming disgustingly ,then saying sorry..beyond pathetic !If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it’s truly sad.If you are insecure attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) January 26, 2022

Bipasha's remark came after Bigg Boss 15's recent episode.

Here's what had happened - during a task, Tejasswi commented, ‘lo aunty chadd gayi us pe bhi’ which triggered Shamita. Tejasswi made his comment as Shamita as the hotel staff was giving a massage to Karan, the customer.

Shamita told Tejasswi ‘It’s a task and you have no business calling me an aunty.’

Later Shamita shouted at Karan Kundrra for not taking a stand for her. She also went on to say that Karan you should be ashamed for not taking up a stand for me as it was because of him, she didn’t respond.

Later, Teja tried to apologise to Shamita but she wasn’t in the mood to listen to her.