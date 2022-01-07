Birthday girl Bipasha Basu kisses hubby Karan Singh Grover in adorable video - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood star Bipasha Basu turned 43 years old on Friday (Thursday) and had a lowkey but a fun celebration with her husband Karan Singh Grover. The diva was reportedly planning to celebrate in the Maldives, however, due to COVID, she had to cancel that plan.

Nonetheless, the 'Dhoom 2' actress had a mighty celebration at home with lovely balloon decorations and delicious-looking cakes. She later shared the pictures of her birthday bash on Instagram.

In one of the videos, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha share a cute kiss on camera after he sings Happy Birthday for her. In another video, Bipasha was seen dancing among big balloons with Karan making a sudden appearance and joining her.

Take a look at Bipasha's birthday celebration:

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is defiantly among one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry. She has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali films and is well known for her bold and seductive image in the film industry.

Bipasha stepped into the Bollywood industry when she made her debut in 2001 with a negative role in the thriller Ajnabee. The movie was such a hit that it won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

On the personal front, Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film 'Alone'.

The couple got married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars.