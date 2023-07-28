Farhan Akhtar’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Re-Releases In Indian Sign Language

It has been 10 years since the release of late athlete Milkha Singh’s biopic, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film, starring Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles, has a special place in people’s hearts. To celebrate 10 years of the super-hit film, the makers re-released it in Indian Sign Language (ISL) in over 30 PVR screens across India. Farhan Akhtar shared the news on Instagram on July 28. The actor recently attended a screening in Mumbai where he was joined by cast member Divya Dutta, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Milkha Singh’s daughter Sonia Milkha Singh.

Farhan Akhtar Announces Re-release Of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Announcing the re-release of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan shared a note on Instagram that read, “To celebrate a decade of Milkha ji’s story on film, a screening was held in Mumbai for people with hearing loss. The Indian Sign Language Organisation (ISL), Viacom 18 and Bharathi Mehra have worked for months and created a theatrical version of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag with sign language. Their effort is beyond exemplary. It was truly an overwhelming experience to be there and be part of this historic moment. Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official for supporting this and re-releasing the film with sign language in over 30 screens across the country."



Check:

Farhan Akhtar’s Post Receives Appreciation

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is one of the best-written biopics in Bollywood. Such was the content and storytelling that fans showered immense love for the actor as well as the film. So, when Farhan Akhtar announced the re-release of the film, fans began sharing appreciation comments on his post.

A user congratulated the actor saying, “The best sports biopic ever made in the history of indian cinema .. absolutely brilliant and many congratulations..special athlete & a gr8 soul.”

Another couldn’t contain their emotions as they penned, “Very very special, movie ..personally to all of us in family! It has inspired our kids to take up challenges positively , leave aside negatives, win over all odds and remain grounded ! Keep Shining @faroutakhtar You rock.”

A third user expressed, “One Of My Favourite Movie.”

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was released in 2013 and featured Japtej Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Yograj Singh, Rebecca Breeds, Art Malik and Pavan Malhotra in key roles.