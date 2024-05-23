Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Actor And Mimicry Artist Firoz Khan Dies Due To Heart Attack

New Delhi: Famous mimicry artist and actor Firoz Khan, who was known for starring in the comedy series Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai reportedly died due to a heart attack on May 23, 2024.

Firoz Khan is known for his remarkable performance in the show known as 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain' and for imitating Amitabh Bachchan. He appeared in numerous TV shows.

The actor’s sudden passing shocked the film and TV community. As per reports, he suffered a heart attack earlier this morning and passed away in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, on May 23. Fans are mourning his loss on social media.

Khan had a prolific career in both TV serials and films. He appeared in popular shows such as 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', 'Jija Ji Chhat Par Hain', 'Saheb Bibi Aur Boss', 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', and 'Shaktimaan'. Additionally, he featured in various films and was part of singer Adnan Sami's hit album 'Thodi Si Tu Lift Kara De'.

According to India TV report, Firoz Khan had been in Badaun for some time, actively participating in various programs in the city. His last performance was on May 4 at the Matdata Mahotsav in Badaun Club, where he received high praise from the audience.

He was also active on social media, with his official Instagram account showcasing numerous videos of imitating Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier, another actor from the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Deepesh Bhan, passed away in 2022. He portrayed the role of Malkhan in the show.