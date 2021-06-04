हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' fame actress Saumya Tandon denies taking COVID vax by dubious means

The 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' actress Saumya Tandon alleged that photographs of an ID card featuring her name and picture doing the rounds on social media were fake.

&#039;Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain&#039; fame actress Saumya Tandon denies taking COVID vax by dubious means
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Saumya Tandon

Mumbai: "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" fame actress Saumya Tandon on Friday denied reports claiming that she used dubious means to get her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Contrary to some media reports claiming that I have taken my first Covid vaccine dose from A facility in Thane by dubious means is untrue. I have taken my first jab but from a centre near my house following proper procedures. Please don't believe in unverified reports and claims," Saumya Tandon wrote on Twitter.

 

The actress alleged that photographs of an ID card featuring her name and picture doing the rounds on social media were fake.

"The I'd is not stamped by any authority. It's not even valid," she said.

Saumya's reaction comes after recently a section of media reported that the actress used a fake ID card to get her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The actress, who gained popularity playing Anita Bhabi in "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!", quit the popular sitcom last year.

