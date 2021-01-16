हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Nehha Pendse replaces Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi on 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' - Inside pics from sets

The makers got a cake to greet Nehha Pendse on her first day at work and we also got to see a glimpse of her look in the show.

Nehha Pendse replaces Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi on 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' - Inside pics from sets

New Delhi: Popular television actress Nehha Pendse has come on-board as Anita bhabhi of Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli's 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!'. The producer couple made sure that the new cast member received a warm welcome. 

The makers got a cake to greet Nehha Pendse on her first day at work and we also got to see a glimpse of her look in the show. Check out her inside pictures from the sitcom sets:

Wearing a red saree, Nehha was clicked along with Shubhangi Atre, and Rohitashv Gour to name a few.

Earlier, Saumya Tandon played the role of Anita bhabhi in the show, and it will be interesting to see Nehha play the glamorous "Bhabiji". Saumya became synonymous as Gori Mem on the show which she did for 5 long years. 

In August 2020, Saumya announced her exit and thanked everyone for loving her so much and appreciating her performance over the years. 

 

