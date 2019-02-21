Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Gori Mem aka Saumya Tandon's house catches fire, actress escapes unhurt

New Delhi: Popular television actress Saumya Tandon aka Gori Mem from immensely viewed sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' had a narrow escape this morning after her house caught fire. The actress managed the mishap without any major injuries.

She shared a picture on Twitter with her lessons learnt from the incident. She wrote: “Had fire in my house, lessons learnt 1. Never sleep with liquit mosquito replant next to your bed especially if it’s over take it off the switch 2. Never have loose connection things plugged in 3. Learn to use fire extinguishers infact buy n keep it at home now.”

Had fire in my house , lessons learnt 1. Never sleep with liquit mosquito replant next to your bed especially if it’s over take it off the switch 2. Never have loose connection things plugged in 3. Learn to use fire extinguishers infact buy n keep it at home now. pic.twitter.com/wpb5YiHqUP — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) February 21, 2019

According to a report in Timesofindia, the actress got up in the middle of the night and saw fire in her room. She along with her nanny immediately acted on time and managed to douse the fire averting a major mishap.

Saumya plays Anita Bhabhi aka Gori Mem on 'Bhabiji...' and became a proud mommy on January 19, 2019, and welcomed a baby boy named Miran. The actress got married to beau Saurabh Devendra Singh last year.

Saumya became a household name—all thanks to the super success of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!'. The other main actors include Aashif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra), Rohitash Gaud (Manmohan Tiwari) and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabhi). The show first started off in 2015 and has been going strong ever since. The supporting cast on the show is also hugely popular and the characters they play have now become household names.