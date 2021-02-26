हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani is her exact replica, these pics are proof!

Actress Bhagyashree will make a comeback in Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' . The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress regales her fans and keeps them updated about her personal life through social media. Her daughter Avantika is also quite active on social media where she treats her fans with her scintillating pictures and videos. 

Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dassani is her exact replica, these pics are proof!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/avantikadassani

New Delhi: Actress Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dassani is an exact replica of her mother and the internet cannot keep calm! Recently, netizens chanced upon Avantika’s Instagram profile and since been she has been trending. 

Bhagyashree will make a comeback in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Thalaivi'. The actress regales her fans and keeps them updated about her personal life through social media. Avantika is also quite active on social media where she treats her fans with her scintillating pictures and videos. 

These pictures are proof that Avantika is a younger version of her mother. Take a look: 

Avantika has a keen interest in acting, dancing, and fashion designing which is visible through her posts. Her pictures prove that she nurtures a sharp fashion sense. She often shares snaps from her various photoshoots. 

Avantika’s fans await for her appearance on the silver screen, just like they eagerly anticipate Bhagyashree’s Bollywood comeback. Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with superhit ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ in 1989, opposite Salman Khan. 

Avantika's brother Abhimanyu Dassani is also making his mark in the film industry. He made his Bollywood debut with 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' in 2019.

