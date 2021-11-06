हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navya Naveli Nanda

Bhai Dooj 2021: Navya Nanda recalls sweet memories with brother Agastya, shares UNSEEN pic

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared an unseen childhood picture with her brother Agastya on Instagram to wish him on Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj 2021: Navya Nanda recalls sweet memories with brother Agastya, shares UNSEEN pic
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently shared an unseen childhood picture of her and her brother Agastya from their childhood. In the adorable picture, Agastya was seen kissing Navya on her cheek as she smiled. 

Navya had taken to post the picture on her Instagram story on the occasion of Bhai Dooj

The businesswoman appears to share a strong bond with her brother Agastya as observed from her previous social media posts.

Take a look at her special Bhai Dooj post:

navya

Navya is Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda's daughter. This makes her Big B's granddaughter.

Earlier, she had featured on Big B's social media handle when he had posted a family portrait of the Bachchan family on Diwali.

 

She is the co-founder of Aara Health which is a women-centric health tech company. The venture was co-founded by three other young women Pragya Sahoo, Ahilya Mehta and Mallika Sahaney. The aim of the company is to provide scientifically backed healthcare products for women in India.

Apart from Aara Health, Navya is also the co-founder of Project Naveli which aims to provide women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.

