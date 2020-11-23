Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa get bail in drugs case

New Delhi: A Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to TV couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa in the drugs case. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over the weekend and sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday. Their bail applications were heard today.

"Charges of consumption of drugs have been invoked against them," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, Mumbai.

Earlier today, the NCB filed its replies on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's bail pleas.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB on Saturday conducted search at Bharti Singh's office and residence as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in the entertainment industry.

"Bharti Singh's name had cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler," an official said.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.

In their bail pleas, Singh and Limbachiya sought to be released saying they do not have any criminal antecedents and hence there is no question of them absconding, PTI reported.

The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.