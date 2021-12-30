Bharti Singh cradles baby bump with hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa in adorable pic

New Delhi: Comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their baby soon and are sharing their excitement all over social media. Recently, Bharti took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of her and Haarsh in which she's seen flaunting her baby bump.

The funny, charismatic comedian looked beautiful in a red dress and a printed jacket. Haarsh and Bharti were seen cradling her baby bump, making a heart sign with their hands. She captioned the picture saying, "santa aaega ya santi? aapko kya lagta hai jaldi comments maie batao."

Take a look at the pic:

Later, she also shared more pictures from another photoshoot in which she looked stunning. In a first, Bharti was seen in a serious expression, rather than a bubbly, cheerful one.

She had worn a peach coloured dress with a pink leather jacket. She wrote in the caption, "bina smile ke bina masti ke photo click karwana bahut mushkil hota hai mere liye koshish ki hai bahut takleef hui par ho gaya ab aap batao kaise hai photos?."

Bharti got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017. The duo tied the knot in a grand ceremony that took place in Goa.

The power couple fell for each other on the sets of Comedy Circus, where Bharti participated as a contestant and Haarsh was a new scriptwriter.

The duo also participated in many reality shows later. Naming a few, they participated as contestants including - 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5,' 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'.

