Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Govinda and family attend Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding reception, see inside pics

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa made their first public appearance post their arrest by the NCB in a drugs case. 

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Govinda and family attend Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal&#039;s wedding reception, see inside pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@adityanarayanofficial

New Delhi: Singer Udit Narayan and wife Deepa Narayan Jha hosted a star-studded reception for their newlywed son Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal on Wednesday in Mumbai. Pictures from the wedding reception, which was attended by their families and close friends from the industry. have taken over the internet and it appears to be a grand one. 

For the ceremony, Aditya chose to wear a black tuxedo while his bride Shweta looked radiant in a red ensemble with diamond jewellery and bridal chooda (bangles). 

As seen in the pictures, actor Govinda graced Aditya and Shweta's party with his wife Sunita Ahuja and children Tina and Yashvardhan. TV couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa also made their first public appearance post their arrest by the NCB in a drugs case. They were granted bail a day after their arrest.

Inside photos and videos from the wedding reception have been shared by the fan clubs and also by Mumbai-based photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram timeline. Take a look:

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot at Mumbai's ISKCON temple on Tuesday. It was a close-knit wedding ceremony. The couple has known each other for over a decade now. They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aditya Narayan, Shweta Aggarwal, Govinda
