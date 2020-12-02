हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aditya Narayan

Inside pics from Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding in Mumbai

For the wedding, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal chose to twin in ivory gold outfits.

Inside pics from Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal&#039;s wedding in Mumbai
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@adityanarayanofficial

New Delhi: Singer Aditya Narayan and ladylove Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in Mumbai on Tuesday in an intimate wedding ceremony. The wedding rituals took place at the ISKCON temple. Due to the pandemic, only family members and close friends attended the wedding. Pictures from Aditya and Shweta's special day have taken over the internet and trending big time.

For the wedding, the bride and the groom chose to twin in ivory gold outfits. Needless to say, they totally complemented each other.

Here are the viral photos from Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding. Several fan clubs have posted the pictures.

Aditya Narayan, who is singer Udit Narayan's son, had made his relationship with Shweta Agarwal official by sharing an adorable photo with her on Instagram earlier in November. The couple has known each other for over a decade now. They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.

Congratulations, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal.

Aditya NarayanShweta AgarwalAditya Narayan Shweta Agarwal weddingAditya Narayan Shweta Agarwaladitya narayan shweta agarwal wedding pics
