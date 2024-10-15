Bhavana Pandey Reflects On Her Journey In 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' Ahead Of Season 3 Premiere

New Delhi: As the highly anticipated third season of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' approaches its premiere on October 18, Bhavana Panday, wife of actor Chunky Panday and mother of Bollywood star Ananya Panday, shares her reflections on her evolving experience in the reality show. With new additions from Delhi joining the cast, including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla, the season promises fresh twists and deeper connections among the ladies.

Bhavana candidly recalled her initial apprehensions about joining the show, noting, “I was very unsure when I first got Bollywood Wives because it was something that me, the girls, and Karan (Johar) were doing for the first time. I was really very nervous about how people would react to me because this was a reality show. I was not playing a character but in fact representing not just myself but also my family, so I had to be very cautious and careful.” With a touch of humor, she remarked, “We could say that I debuted with Karan Johar,” referring to her collaboration with the renowned filmmaker.

As the series gained traction, Bhavana's relationship with her co-stars flourished. “Season 3 is where we all have more of a comfort level with each other and the cameras. We have all been friends for so long that being with each other comes naturally to us. I have a very special equation with each of the girls and with this shared experience, our bond is even closer.”

With the third season underway, Bhavana reflects on her personal growth. “Over the seasons, I have gotten more comfortable in front of the camera and in my own skin. Earlier, I used to be more conscious — not about what I was saying, but how it might come across. But now, with this third season, I feel a lot more confident and comfortable, and I’ve opened up a lot more.”

Emphasizing the importance of authenticity, Bhavana stated, “I’m not as bothered about what people think anymore, because I want to continue being myself in a more confident manner.”

In the previous season, Bhavana impressed viewers with her commitment to natural beauty routines, including the use of organic products and face yoga. Fans are eager to see what this natural beauty queen will bring to the screen in the upcoming season.

With a promise of showcasing Bhavana Panday at her most authentic and self-assured, 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 3 will delve into her multifaceted life as she navigates her roles as a public figure, mother, and wife in the vibrant world of reality television.