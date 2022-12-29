topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
ABHISHEK BANERJEE

Bhediya actor Abhishek Banerjee's back-to-back releases got him accolades this year, ready to roar in 2023!

Abhishek Banerjee will be seen in Rana Naidu, Apurva, Dream Girl2, and Stree 2 in 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bhediya actor Abhishek Banerjee's back-to-back releases got him accolades this year, ready to roar in 2023!

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Banerjee has always left everyone impressed with his amazing screen presence. Be it any character, the actor has garnered immense love from the audience and the critics. This year, Abhishek has treated the audience with 3 amazing films in which the actor explored different kinds of characters while proving his mettle as an actor. 

In 2022, Abhishek was seen making his first appearance as a lead in 'The Great Weddings Of Munnes' in which he was seen with Barkha Singh. The actor does his job well and brings his own charm and simplicity to his character. Ahead of this, 'Nazar Andaaz' came as yet another hilarious tale from the actor this year. But apart from all, with 'Bhediya' Abhishek went on to hit it big this year. He was seen reprising his most loved character from Stree, Jana on the screen. While it left the audience in absolute bliss to watch him add his charm to the film, it also made the actor grab a nomination for the IIFA award for Best performance in a supporting role- Male for Bhediya. 

It's undoubtedly the sheer epitome of Abhishek's acting spectacle that his character is carried to 3 films with Jana first introduced in Stree then taken to Bhediya and is about to carry on in Stree 2. 

On the work front, Abhishek has an even more exciting lineup with films like Rana Naidu, Apurva, Dream Girl2, and Stree 2.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America