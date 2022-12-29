Bhediya actor Abhishek Banerjee's back-to-back releases got him accolades this year, ready to roar in 2023!

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Banerjee has always left everyone impressed with his amazing screen presence. Be it any character, the actor has garnered immense love from the audience and the critics. This year, Abhishek has treated the audience with 3 amazing films in which the actor explored different kinds of characters while proving his mettle as an actor.

In 2022, Abhishek was seen making his first appearance as a lead in 'The Great Weddings Of Munnes' in which he was seen with Barkha Singh. The actor does his job well and brings his own charm and simplicity to his character. Ahead of this, 'Nazar Andaaz' came as yet another hilarious tale from the actor this year. But apart from all, with 'Bhediya' Abhishek went on to hit it big this year. He was seen reprising his most loved character from Stree, Jana on the screen. While it left the audience in absolute bliss to watch him add his charm to the film, it also made the actor grab a nomination for the IIFA award for Best performance in a supporting role- Male for Bhediya.

It's undoubtedly the sheer epitome of Abhishek's acting spectacle that his character is carried to 3 films with Jana first introduced in Stree then taken to Bhediya and is about to carry on in Stree 2.

On the work front, Abhishek has an even more exciting lineup with films like Rana Naidu, Apurva, Dream Girl2, and Stree 2.