Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's alleged viral MMS video leaked online?

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress and singer Akshara Singh is in the news once again. However, this time it's not for some movie or song launch. A private MMS video has surfaced online in which a girl can be seen in an intimate objectionable position. Speculation hit the internet that it was Akshara Singh.

According to the News18 report, the faces in the video are not clear, but many claim that it is Bigg Boss OTT fame Akshara. However, her fans believe that it is not her and that this is only to malign her image. The actress has so far not commented on the issue.

Earlier, internet sensation Anjali Arora, who shot to fame after her dance video on Kacha Badam went viral was in the news after an alleged private video of hers went viral. She, however, later clarified that it was not her and that people are trying to defame her. Anjali Arora was seen in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp reality show and was one of the finalists.

On the work front, Akshara has worked with almost all the A-listers in Bhojpuri movies. She has as many as 4.9 million followers on Instagram so far.

Akshara Singh began her journey as an actress in the television industry before venturing into Bhojpuri films. With over 50 movies old, Akshara is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Not only acting, but Akshara is also blessed with another talent - singing. She has crooned many songs and has cut several albums. She recently released Jhulaniya song opposite actor Karan Khanna.

She has several songs and films in her kitty.