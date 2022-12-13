Bhojpuri superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari blessed with a baby girl, says 'Lakshmi ke baad Sarawati', shares wife's pic from hospital bed

New Delhi: Famous Bhojpuri actor-singer turned politician Manoj Tiwari has been blessed with a baby girl. and is all gung-ho about welcoming a new addition to the family. He took to Twitter and shared the good news writing: बड़े हर्ष के साथ सूचित करना है कि मेरे घर में लक्ष्मी के बाद सरस्वती का आगमन हुआ है..आज घर में प्यारी सी बिटिया पैदा हुई है.. उसपे आप सभी का आशीर्वाद बना रहे.. सुरभि-मनोज तिवारी

(Translated in English) "With great pleasure, I inform you that Saraswati has arrived at my home after Lakshmi. A cute little girl was born today... I urge everyone to bless her.... Surbhi-Manoj Tiwari," the MP said in his tweet.

He posted his wife's picture from the hospital bed can is seen smiling at the camera. Many fans and followers congratulated the BJP MP and his wife on social media.

Last month, Manoj hosted wife Surabhi Tiwari's baby shower and shared the video online giving us a sneak-peek into the Godh Bharai ceremony. Manoj Tiwari is 51.

For the Godh Bharai ceremony, Manoj Tiwari can be seen wearing a beige kurta set while his wife Surabhi wore a gorgeous red floral attire. The decorations in yellow with flowers dominating the set-up highlight the beautiful theme.

Surabhi is Manoj Tiwari's second wife and they welcomed a daughter in 2020. He was earlier married to Rani Tiwari in 1999 and together, they have a daughter named Rhiti.