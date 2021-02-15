हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bhor

'Bhor' helmed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh speaks about women empowerment and a lot more!

Bhor, directed by Kamakhya Narayan, showcases strong shades of women empowerment and highlights sanitation issues of rural India simultaneously offering an interesting take on the caste system. The film has received critical acclaim at more than thirty film festivals including 'Cairo International Film Festival', 'International Film Festival of India' (GOA), Indo - Berlin Film Week (Berlin), Melbourne India Film Festival, Australia. 

&#039;Bhor&#039; helmed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh speaks about women empowerment and a lot more!
Pic source: movie still

Filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh's film 'Bhor' has been unveiled on MX player for streaming. 

The film showcases strong shades of women empowerment and highlights sanitation issues of rural India simultaneously offering an interesting take on the caste system. 

Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh shares, "As a filmmaker and a student of social Work (education), I had the chance to travel the world and India extensively. I got chance to interact with people from indigenous cultures. They have a different understanding of the society - they may be poor, but they are happy, there are conflicts but they are not complicated".

In order to keep the film as realistic as possible, there were extensive workshops for two months and the costumes shown in the film belong to people from the community. 

He further said, "'Bhor deals with one such community called the 'Musahars' in Bihar. They are simple people and our story is about how they react to the modern campaign on Sanitation and Toilets in India. We have continuously made an effort to keep the execution and feel as true as possible, to portray the reality of their lives"

Producer AK Singh shares, "I don't have a film background but I've always wanted to make a film. I've spent my entire childhood in rural areas. I was looking for a script which I'd want to produce and when Bhor came to me, it took me to my village where the Bhusars & the Thakur's and how they used to live. It was a very realistic script and that's why I wanted to do it."

The film has received critical acclaim at more than thirty film festivals including 'Cairo International Film Festival', 'International Film Festival of India' (GOA), Indo - Berlin Film Week (Berlin), Melbourne India Film Festival, Australia. 

The film also won the best director award at Ottawa Indian Film Festival and two awards Caleidoscope Indian Film festival of Boston. 

The film revolves around Budhni, a girl from the Musahar community in Bihar who dreams to pursue her education despite her marriage below legal age and how she fights all odds to build a toilet for sanitation. 
The film has an ensemble cast of Nalneesh Neel, Devesh Rajan, Saveri Sree Gaur & Punya Prasun Bajpai. 
'Bhor' is produced by AK Singh of Gyanesh Films and is helmed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BhorKamakhya Narayan SinghMX PlayerOttawa Indian Film Festival
Next
Story

Actor Ajith requests fans to wait, maintain decorum over ‘Valimai’ flick updates

Must Watch

PT31M58S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Feb 15, 2021