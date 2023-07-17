trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636486
Bhumi Pednekar Channels Her Inner Barbie, Actor Glams Up In Pink Pantsuit

Actor Bhumi Pednekar turned Barbie doll in her new post. She donned a pink outfit and nailed the look.

 

Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 07:47 AM IST

Trending Photos

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Bhumi Pednekar latest Instagram pictures left netizens in awe of her beauty. Dressed in a pink shimmery pantsuit, Bhumi exuded Barbie vibes. ‘Govinda’ actor took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures. She captioned the post, “In my Barbie era#Barbiefied #BdayWeek."

In the pictures, Bhumi wore a shimmery pink co-ord set. To complete his Barbie look she opted for a high ponytail and glossy make-up. She accessorised her doll look with a shimmery pink hairband, a scarf around her neck, a chain necklace with her name, stud earrings and a transparent handbag. Bhumi received a lot of love for her post from her fans.

 

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

A social media user wrote, “Awwww you’re looking so cute.”

Another wrote, “Wow beautiful bhumi in pink pink bhumi.”

A fan wrote, "Barbie in real world."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in 'Bheed'. She also has 'The Ladykiller' in her kitty. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

Bhumi debuted in Bollywood with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' in 2015. Helmed by Sharat Katariya, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' revolves around a school dropout named Prem, essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana, who reluctantly marries the educated but overweight Sandhya (Bhumi).

The couple came closer when they took part in a race involving Prem carrying Sandhya on his back.'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', a critically acclaimed movie, received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

