KAJOL

Kajol's Kiss Scenes With Ally Khan, Jisshu Sengupta From 'The Trial' Go Viral, Netizens Can’t Keep Calm - Check Here

Kajol, who is grabbing attention with her towering act in series 'The Trial', has performed on-screen kiss with her co-actors Ally Khan and Jisshu Sengupta. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kajol breaks her 'No Kiss' policy after 29 years
  • Her kiss scenes from 'The Trial' are going viral
  • Actress has performed intimate scenes with Ally Khan, Jisshu Sengupta

Kajol's Kiss Scenes With Ally Khan, Jisshu Sengupta From 'The Trial' Go Viral, Netizens Can’t Keep Calm - Check Here Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kajol is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. She is known for some of her iconic performances in her films and has built a strong fanbase for her unparallel acting mettle and choice of roles. Kajol's new web-series 'The Trial' is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, and it has been grabbing all the headlines. Apart from the gripping plotline to brilliant acting by the stars, the web-series has been generating buzz as this is the first time Kajol did something for her role. 

The actor broke her 29-year-old 'No Kissing' policy for 'The Trial' and performed some intimate scenes with her co-actors Ally Khan and Jisshu Sengupta in two different episodes. These scenes quickly started trending on social media, leaving fans in awe of Kajol's bold decision. Many praised her chemistry with the co-stars, who played her love interests in the series while others were shocked by her decision to do such a bold role at this point of her career.

Check out some of the fans reactions below:

In 'The Trial', Kajol and Ally's characters were dating while they were in college, but broke up later and she ended up getting married to Jisshu Sengupta's character in the show. However, years later, when Kajol's character meets Ally's, his emotions pile up and they exchange a kiss. 

For the unversed, Kajol had done two on-screen kissing scenes in her career, the first in her debut film 'Bekhudi' in 1992, and another in the 1994-released 'Yeh Dillagi'.

Speaking of 'The 'Trial' is about a housewife, played by Kajol, who is forced to take full responsibility of her family after her husband is imprisoned over a corruption and sex scandal. The web-series stars Kajol in lead roles, apart from Ally Khan, Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Manasvi Mamgai, Beena Banerjee, Kiran Kumar among others.

Kajol was recently seen in 'Lust Stories 2', which premiered on Netflix. 

