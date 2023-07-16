Kajol's Kiss Scenes With Ally Khan, Jisshu Sengupta From 'The Trial' Go Viral, Netizens Can’t Keep Calm - Check Here

New Delhi: Kajol is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. She is known for some of her iconic performances in her films and has built a strong fanbase for her unparallel acting mettle and choice of roles. Kajol's new web-series 'The Trial' is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, and it has been grabbing all the headlines. Apart from the gripping plotline to brilliant acting by the stars, the web-series has been generating buzz as this is the first time Kajol did something for her role.

The actor broke her 29-year-old 'No Kissing' policy for 'The Trial' and performed some intimate scenes with her co-actors Ally Khan and Jisshu Sengupta in two different episodes. These scenes quickly started trending on social media, leaving fans in awe of Kajol's bold decision. Many praised her chemistry with the co-stars, who played her love interests in the series while others were shocked by her decision to do such a bold role at this point of her career.

Also Read: Top Best Names Inspired by Shiv Puran

cre Trending Stories

Check out some of the fans reactions below:

The way I squeaking, giggling, kicking in the air watching that kiss scene pic.twitter.com/vCGyuGEpH8 — Liv (@kajolrainbow) July 14, 2023

Kiss scene Kajol Madam ____



Kyu? #TheTrial #KajolDevgan



Whole family is disappointed as all asked the same question to each other



Why? @ajaydevgn



Itni achi Actress

Fir ye sab ____ https://t.co/yjAcE2mkJB — SHASHANK BARANWAL __ (@followshashank1) July 14, 2023

Kajol's latest on camera kiss is actually my favourite _ #TheTrial pic.twitter.com/sumamkZoFn — Star Crossed Era (@OfSrkajol) July 14, 2023

Kajol Does KISS For The First Time In Her Web Show 'The Trial' At The Age Of 48 pic.twitter.com/TMmmXEtpG4 July 15, 2023

In 'The Trial', Kajol and Ally's characters were dating while they were in college, but broke up later and she ended up getting married to Jisshu Sengupta's character in the show. However, years later, when Kajol's character meets Ally's, his emotions pile up and they exchange a kiss.

Also Read: Hindu Gods and Their Vaahanas

For the unversed, Kajol had done two on-screen kissing scenes in her career, the first in her debut film 'Bekhudi' in 1992, and another in the 1994-released 'Yeh Dillagi'.

Speaking of 'The 'Trial' is about a housewife, played by Kajol, who is forced to take full responsibility of her family after her husband is imprisoned over a corruption and sex scandal. The web-series stars Kajol in lead roles, apart from Ally Khan, Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Manasvi Mamgai, Beena Banerjee, Kiran Kumar among others.

Kajol was recently seen in 'Lust Stories 2', which premiered on Netflix.